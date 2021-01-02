Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins NFL Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: CBS

Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs Miami Dolphins (10-5) Game Preview

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

Miami needs this more.

Buffalo has a playoff spot and the division clinched, but the Dolphins need this. Win and they’re in, or if Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis loses, or …

They want to do this themselves and help the seeding.

The defense continues to be terrific – even if it did get hit hard by the Las Vegas passing game last week – with the run defense coming through big over the nice run of four wins in five games. The Miami ground game has stepped it up, there aren’t a slew of turnovers, and the D leads the NFL in third down stops.

Buffalo is playing well, but it’s giving up a whole slew of big rushing plays.

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

Buffalo wants to cement the No. 2 seed. It’s not going to end up lower than third no matter what, but facing the No. 7 seed would be a nice bonus.

Yeah, the Miami D is playing well and the team has been great overall, but the Bills have the machine working. Josh Allen is playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL, the ground game is finally starting to be consistently strong, and …

81 degrees. That’s what it’s supposed to be in Miami on Sunday.

34 and snowing. That’s what it’s going to be in Buffalo. As tough as NFL players are, weather matters.

What’s Going To Happen

It might be the best game of the day. Buffalo doesn’t need to care that much, but it’s still going to push and try securing that No. 2 seed. The Miami defense will keep this close and bring a fight.

However, the Bills won’t turn the ball over like Miami might need them to. It’ll be a grind of a game with Buffalo looking to make a wee bit of a statement. Miami will get into the playoffs, but the Bills will come up with a strong overall performance from Allen to try keeping the momentum going.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, Line

Buffalo 23, Miami 20

Buffalo -2, o/u: 42.5

