Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, AFC Wild Card preview.

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 9

Game Time: 1:05 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: CBS

(2) Buffalo Bills (13-3) vs (7) Indianapolis Colts (11-5) AFC Wild Card Game Preview

Why The Indianapolis Colts Will Win The AFC Wild Card

The Colts had one lousy half over the last five games that cost them a win. This isn’t your normal seven-seed, especially in this new playoff format with so many teams getting in.

The lines are good enough to more than hold up on both sides of the ball, Philip Rivers is a veteran passer who won’t have any sort of a problem in a big moment like this, and the defense continues to be fantastic. It hasn’t allowed more than 90 rushing yards in any of the last five games or in six of the last seven.

This is a tight team that’s not going to give up enough turnovers to matter, leading the NFL with the fewest fumbles lost – sort of stunning considering putting the ball on the ground was a huge issue for Jonathan Taylor at Wisconsin – and with just three giveaways over the last five games.

How do you beat Buffalo? You run, you run, and you run well. The Bills gave up over 200 rushing yards twice – losing both games – and were hit by Tennessee for 139.

Indianapolis has rushed for over 200 yards in two of the last four games with the ground attack rolling over the second half of the season.

