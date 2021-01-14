Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens prediction, NFL Playoff AFC Divisional game preview.

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 16

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: NBC

Buffalo Bills (14-3) vs Baltimore Ravens (12-5) Game Preview

Why The Baltimore Ravens Will Win

Lamar Jackson continues to be magnificent.

There’s this notion that he wasn’t the same MVP Lamar Jackson over the first part of the season, but that’s sort of wrong. He was throwing a bit more and running a whole lot less, but now it’s just a bit more noticeable – especially when he’s tearing off brilliant 48-yard touchdown runs like he did in the 20-13 Wild Card win over Tennessee.

Jackson on the move is one of the most devastating weapons in football, and after running for fewer than ten times five of the first six games, he’s carrying it ten times or more in nine of the last ten games.

The mistakes aren’t happening – the Ravens haven’t turned it over more than once in their last six games – and to go along with the boost in Jackson’s production, the defensive side has taken things to another level.

It bottled up Derrick Henry for just 40 yards lsat week, didn’t allow too many third down conversions, and it all worked. Get the D off the field, get Jackson moving, and control the game.

Baltimore held the ball for almost 34 minutes last week – almost seven more minutes. Indianapolis held the ball for over 34 minutes last week in the loss to Buffalo, but failed a bit too often when it had its chances in the 27-24 loss.

Control the clock and score every time in the red zone, and it should work, but …

