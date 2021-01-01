Bowl Schedule, Previews, Predictions, Scoreboard, TV, Game Times: 2020-2021

The 2019-2020 bowl matchups and the College Football Playoff game previews, predictions, and schedules.
Bowl Schedule, Predictions: 2020-2021
– New Year’s Six, College Football Playoff
All times Eastern
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Appalachian State vs North Texas
Line: Appalachian State -21, o/u: 65
Prediction: Appalachian State 48, North Texas 24
Final Score: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tulane vs Nevada
Line: Tulane -1.5, o/u: 57
Prediction: Tulane 30, Nevada 27
Final Score: Nevada 38, Tulane 27
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
UCF vs BYU
Line: BYU -6.5, o/u: 75.5
Prediction: UCF 37, BYU 34
Final Score: BYU 49, UCF 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs Georgia Southern
Line: Georgia Southern -7, o/u: 47.5
Prediction: Georgia Southern 27, Louisiana Tech 24
Final Score: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3
Montgomery Bowl
Florida Atlantic vs Memphis
Line: Memphis -9, o/u: 52
Prediction: Memphis 36, Florida Atlantic 20
Final Score: Memphis 26, Florida Atlantic 10
New Mexico Bowl
Hawaii vs. Houston
Line: Houston -10, o/u: 60
Prediction: Houston 34, Hawaii 20
Final Score: Hawaii 28, Houston 14
Camellia Bowl
Buffalo vs Marshall
Line: Buffalo -4.5, o/u: 54
Prediction: Marshall 23, Buffalo 20
Final Score: Buffalo 17, Marshall 10
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Louisiana vs UTSA
Line: Louisiana -14, o/u: 55
Prediction: Louisiana 31, UTSA 16
Final Score: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24
LendingTree Bowl
WKU vs. Georgia State
Line: Georgia State -3, o/u: 50
Prediction: Georgia State 26, WKU 20
Final Score: Georgia State 39, WKU 21
Cure Bowl
Liberty vs Coastal Carolina
Line: Coastal Carolina -7, o/u: 59.5
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 34, Liberty 30
Final Score: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34 OT
Cheez-It Bowl
Miami vs Oklahoma State
Line: Oklahoma State -1, o/u: 62.5
Prediction: Miami 36, Oklahoma State 30
Final Score: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34
Valero Alamo Bowl
Texas vs Colorado
Line: Texas -8, o/u: 65.5
Prediction: Texas 37, Colorado 23
Final Score: Texas 55, Colorado 23
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs Wisconsin
Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Wake Forest 20
Final Score: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Wednesday, December 30
Bowl Matchup: Iowa vs Missouri
Canceled
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Tulsa vs Mississippi State
Line: Tulsa -2.5, o/u: 46
Prediction: Mississippi State 24, Tulsa 20
Final Score: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
West Virginia vs Army
Line: West Virginia -7, o/u: 41
Prediction: West Virginia 30, Army 14
Final Score: West Virginia 24, Army 21
Offerpad Arizona Bowl
Ball State vs San Jose State
Line: San Jose State -8.5, o/u: 65.5
Prediction: San Jose State 34, Ball State 24
Final Score: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13
Texas Bowl
Thursday, December 31
Bowl Matchup: TCU vs Arkansas
Canceled
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Friday, January 1
ABC, 1:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16
Bowl Matchup: Northwestern vs Auburn
Line: Northwestern -3.5, o/u: 43.5
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Saturday, January 2
ESPN, 12:00 pm
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
Bowl Matchup: NC State vs Kentucky
Line: Northwestern -4, o/u: 43.5
Outback Bowl
Saturday, January 2
ESPN, 12:30 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
Bowl Matchup: Indiana vs Ole Miss
Line: Indiana -8.5, o/u: 65