Bowl Schedule, Previews, Predictions, Scoreboard, TV, Game Times: 2020-2021

By CollegeFootballNews.com | January 1, 2021 2:13 am

The 2019-2020 bowl matchups and the College Football Playoff game previews, predictions, and schedules.

Bowl Schedule, Predictions: 2020-2021

– New Year’s Six, College Football Playoff

All times Eastern

Appalachian State vs North Texas

Line: Appalachian State -21, o/u: 65

Prediction: Appalachian State 48, North Texas 24

Final Score: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28

Tulane vs Nevada

Line: Tulane -1.5, o/u: 57

Prediction: Tulane 30, Nevada 27

Final Score: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

UCF vs BYU

Line: BYU -6.5, o/u: 75.5

Prediction: UCF 37, BYU 34

Final Score: BYU 49, UCF 23

Louisiana Tech vs Georgia Southern

Line: Georgia Southern -7, o/u: 47.5

Prediction: Georgia Southern 27, Louisiana Tech 24

Final Score: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Florida Atlantic vs Memphis

Line: Memphis -9, o/u: 52

Prediction: Memphis 36, Florida Atlantic 20

Final Score: Memphis 26, Florida Atlantic 10

Hawaii vs. Houston

Line: Houston -10, o/u: 60

Prediction: Houston 34, Hawaii 20

Final Score: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Buffalo vs Marshall

Line: Buffalo -4.5, o/u: 54

Prediction: Marshall 23, Buffalo 20

Final Score: Buffalo 17, Marshall 10

Louisiana vs UTSA

Line: Louisiana -14, o/u: 55

Prediction: Louisiana 31, UTSA 16

Final Score: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

WKU vs. Georgia State

Line: Georgia State -3, o/u: 50

Prediction: Georgia State 26, WKU 20

Final Score: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Liberty vs Coastal Carolina

Line: Coastal Carolina -7, o/u: 59.5

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 34, Liberty 30

Final Score: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34 OT

Miami vs Oklahoma State

Line: Oklahoma State -1, o/u: 62.5

Prediction: Miami 36, Oklahoma State 30

Final Score: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34

Texas vs Colorado

Line: Texas -8, o/u: 65.5

Prediction: Texas 37, Colorado 23

Final Score: Texas 55, Colorado 23

Wake Forest vs Wisconsin

Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 51.5

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Wake Forest 20

Final Score: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

Bowl Matchup: Iowa vs Missouri

Canceled

Tulsa vs Mississippi State

Line: Tulsa -2.5, o/u: 46

Prediction: Mississippi State 24, Tulsa 20

Final Score: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

West Virginia vs Army

Line: West Virginia -7, o/u: 41

Prediction: West Virginia 30, Army 14

Final Score: West Virginia 24, Army 21

Ball State vs San Jose State

Line: San Jose State -8.5, o/u: 65.5

Prediction: San Jose State 34, Ball State 24

Final Score: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13

Texas Bowl

Thursday, December 31

Bowl Matchup: TCU vs Arkansas

Canceled

Friday, January 1

ABC, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Bowl Matchup: Northwestern vs Auburn

Line: Northwestern -3.5, o/u: 43.5

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:00 pm

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Bowl Matchup: NC State vs Kentucky

Line: Northwestern -4, o/u: 43.5

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:30 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Bowl Matchup: Indiana vs Ole Miss

Line: Indiana -8.5, o/u: 65

NEXT: New Year’s Six Bowls