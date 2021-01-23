Baylor vs Oklahoma State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor Bears vs Oklahoma State Cowboys prediction and college basketball game preview.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baylor (13-0) vs Oklahoma State (9-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Baylor Will Win

Everything keeps on humming with one of the nation’s best offenses, great shooting from the outside, and the best ball movement in the Big 12.

Keep the passes swinging around, force a ton of mistakes, get up and running when needed and generate easy points. It all keeps working in win after win, even when the threes aren’t quite falling at the over 40% pace the team is used to.

Again, it’s all about the ball movement, getting to the way-high 40% mark nine times in the 13 games. Oklahoma State’s perimeter defense is fine, but it’s not special. However …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys can bring the defensive pressure.

Baylor is better at it, but Oklahoma State is terrific at forcing mistakes and it’s great at getting on the boards and getting enough on the offensive glass to come up with key second-chance points.

No, Oklahoma State can’t move the ball like Baylor can, and it doesn’t shoot as well from the outside, but the scoring punch is there to keep up if and when this gets into an offensive show. The three-point shooting is on, hitting above 42% in three of the last four games, winning all three.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a whole lot of fun.

Both offenses will got off, both teams will go on runs, and both will hit well enough from the outside to generate a few interesting swings. Both teams are playing well, both teams are shooting well enough to come back when down.

Baylor will force a few more mistakes and will do a bit more to clamp down defensively in the final minutes. The Bear defense will hold serve.

Baylor at Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 72

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Baylor -8.5, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: A red button for butler-delivered Diet Coke

1: Diet Coke out of a can with a straw