Baylor vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor Bears vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Baylor vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baylor (14-0) vs Kansas State (5-11) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Kansas State defense really does have its moments. It’s struggling overall, and the offense isn’t doing enough to keep up, but the D isn’t awful at defending the three.

The Wildcats try to make up for their lack of shots from three with a whole lot of good, extra passing to try getting the easier shots. Baylor is just okay on the defensive boards, it takes a team that’s good at moving the ball around to give it a run, and …

Why Baylor Will Win

Kansas State just doesn’t score enough.

The first meeting with the Bears was a 100-69 blasting when BU hit everything in sight from the outside and nothing else mattered. Baylor is playing at another level with the ability to turn it on when needed – like it did to pull away from Oklahoma State – and the team is hitting everything.

It’s the best-shooting team in the nation from the outside, it doesn’t make the mistake to give away easy baskets, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor is going to roll again.

Kansas State is able to be plucky for a while, and it’ll make a push for at least a half, but the Bears will go on an impressive second half run to pull away and make this another dominant win.

It won’t be a whole lot prettier than the win in Manhattan back in February.

Baylor vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Baylor 82, Kansas State 60

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Baylor -24, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Super Bowls ads during the Super Bowl

1: Super Bowls ads any other time