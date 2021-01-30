Baylor vs Auburn Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor Bears vs Auburn Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Baylor vs Auburn Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN

Baylor (15-0) vs Auburn (10-7) Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

Can Auburn bomb their way past the Bears?

The Tigers might have a whole slew of issues – they’re too mistake prone, their defense is often a polite rumor – but they can shoot and shoot and shoot. Even when they weren’t able to get the threes to fall – like the last game against Missouri – it was able to get to the line over and over and over again.

Against Baylor, though, it’s about being able to keep the production going for a full 40 minutes, and it’s even more about being able to answer the inevitable run. This Bear team can turn the lights out with a two minute run, but Auburn might have the three point capabilities to make a big scoring dash of its own.

Why Baylor Will Win

With all due respect to Gonzaga, no one is playing at a higher level than the Bears.

Granted, Kansas State has turned into a free space, but Baylor didn’t let that thing get started in an ugly blowout.

Yeah, Auburn can shoot, but Baylor is better at making its shots.

No one is better in the nation at hitting from three – Baylor is connecting on 44% from the outside – but it can score inside, can get into a running game, and it can do it all. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn is built to pull this off.

It might turn it over WAY too often, but it can also move the ball around well enough to follow up the mistakes with the extra pass for an open three.

Baylor will win – it’ll hit more threes and will force at least 20 AU turnovers – but it’s about to be in for a big-time fight.

Baylor vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Baylor 83, Auburn 77

Baylor -14.5, o/u: 159.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

