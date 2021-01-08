Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, AFC Wild Card Preview

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans NFL Playoff AFC Wild Card prediction, game preview.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 10

Game Time: 1:05 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: ABC & ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

(5) Baltimore Ravens (11-5) vs (4) Tennessee Titans (11-5) AFC Wild Card Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why The Tennessee Titans Will Win The AFC Wild Card

It’s possible to break off big runs on the Baltimore defense.

The Titans ran for 173 yards in the 30-24 overtime win in Baltimore the first time around, and they’re not alone. Philadelphia ran well, and so did New England, and so did Cincinnati. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee a win, but being able to pound away against this team certainly helps.

Having Derrick Henry helps.

The 2,000-yard back ran for 133 yards and a touchdown in a workmanlike effort in the first game, and Ryan Tannehill was fantastic. He threw a pick, but he also connected on 71% of his passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns and was able to run a little bit.

But the defense?

Yes, Tennessee has one of the NFL’s worst defenses, and yes, it gives up way too many yards and doesn’t take the ball away enough over the second half of the season, but it’s biggest issues are with the high-powered passing teams. That’s not Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson has been phenomenal lately, and the passing games been great, but it’s the Raven ground game that’s getting it done. Tennessee held the Ravens to 129 yards in the first game, and it’ll take that again.

However …

– Why Baltimore Will Win

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction

NEXT: Why The Baltimore Ravens Will Win The AFC Wild Card