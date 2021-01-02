Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: CBS

Baltimore Ravens (10-5) vs Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1) Game Preview

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

It’s not a must-win situation for the Ravens, but they could use the win just to make sure all is fine.

At the 6 seed right now, they’re in with a win or if Cleveland or Indianapolis lose. On the plus side, if they win and Miami and Tennessee lose, they’re up into the 4 seed.

They’re clicking at just the right time with the offense playing as well as it has all year, the running game is roaring with over 200 yards in three of the last four games, and the Bengals don’t hold up against the run all that well – they just got hit for 166 yards by Houston and made David Johnson look like David Johnson again, but …

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

Going into this week, the Bengals have the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft but could royally screw this up and possibly drop down as low as the 9 with a win.

But they’re still pressing.

They’ve won two in a row to knock themselves out of the prime draft district, cranking up what offense with a season-high 540 yards last week against the Texans and with the ground game starting to rumble a bit.

The pressure is totally off. Baltimore might be pressing, but the Bengals can let it loose against a secondary that doesn’t force a ton of takeaways and allowed over 200 yards in each of the last six games.

What’s Going To Happen

Baltimore will take over as the game goes on to pull away in a focused and tough effort. Cincinnati will keep on pressing with a passing game that’s been dangerous, but the Raven running game will be too much, and Lamar Jackson will be too good.

It’s not going to be as bad as the 27-3 Raven win back in October, but it’ll be a strong performance to improve the playoff situation.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Baltimore 34, Cincinnati 16

Baltimore -13.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

