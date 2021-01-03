Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona Cardinals (8-7) vs Los Angeles Rams (9-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Arizona isn’t going to be quite right.

Kyler Murray will play, but he’s fighting through a leg injury, the receiving corps is missing a few parts, and the team that appeared to be a lock to make the playoffs is almost literally limping into this game.

For all of the Rams’ problems, the defense hasn’t been bad – the offense has been the issue. If the LA defense can hold down the Cardinal attack that couldn’t get much moving against San Francisco, and if the passing game can get a good day out of John Wolford, they can pull this off.

All they need is for Chicago to lose.

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

Arizona is in with a win and it’s out with a loss. It’s that simple. The Bears are almost certainly going to have problems with the Packers, but Arizona should be able to take care of business against a shell of a Ram team.

The main running backs are likely out, Jared Goff won’t play, and the offense that was sputtering and coughing will have an even tougher time against a defense that’s keeping the big pass plays to a minimum.

The Cardinals are still running well, the offense is still among the best in the NFL – ranking second overall – and the run defense will shut down a banged up Ram backfield.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 17 NFL

What’s Going To Happen

There will be some scoreboard watching going on. In a dream world for the Rams, Green Bay gets up 24-0 on Chicago and this becomes stress free, because they’re about to have a rough day.

The LA D will do what it can, but the O won’t provide a lick of help. It’s going to be a low-scoring fight with a whole lot of stress and strain in a win-or-go-home situation for the Cardinals.

They’ll go home, only because they’re playing on the road. They’ll win, Chicago will lose, and they’ll get in.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Arizona 23, Los Angeles 16

Bet on Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams with BetMGM

Arizona -3, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Week 16 NFL Football

1: Week 17 NFL Football