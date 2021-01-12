AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: 2020 Final

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 final season AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

Also Receiving Votes: Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Buffalo Bulls 6-1 (NR) 51

24. San Jose State Spartans 7-1 (19) 80

23. Ball State Cardinals 7-1 (NR) 183

22. Miami Hurricanes 8-3 (18) 284

21. USC Trojans 5-1 (21) 306

20. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-3 (22) 417

19. Texas Longhorns 7-3 (20) 485

18. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-4 (14) 532

17. Liberty Flames 10-1 (23) 576

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (17) 581

15. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 (16) 664

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-1 (9) 725

13. Florida Gators 8-4 (10) 764

12. Indiana Hoosiers 6-2 (7) 773

11. BYU Cougars 11-1 (13) 862

10. Northwestern Wildcats 7-2 (15) 893

9. Iowa State Cyclones 9-3 (12) 1035

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-1 (6) 1074

7. Georgia Bulldogs 8-2 (11) 1144

6. Oklahoma Sooners 9-2 (9) 1243

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-2 (4) 1279

4. Texas A&M Aggies 9-1 (5) 1324

3. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (2) 1378

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 (3) 1463

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-0 (1) 1525 (61 1st place votes)