AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: 2020 Final

By CollegeFootballNews.com |
January 12, 2021 1:46 am
Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 final season AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Also Receiving Votes: Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Buffalo Bulls 6-1 (NR) 51
24. San Jose State Spartans 7-1 (19) 80
23. Ball State Cardinals 7-1 (NR) 183
22. Miami Hurricanes 8-3 (18) 284
21. USC Trojans 5-1 (21) 306
20. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-3 (22) 417
19. Texas Longhorns 7-3 (20) 485
18. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-4 (14) 532
17. Liberty Flames 10-1 (23) 576
16. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (17) 581
15. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 (16) 664
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-1 (9) 725
13. Florida Gators 8-4 (10) 764
12. Indiana Hoosiers 6-2 (7) 773
11. BYU Cougars 11-1 (13) 862
10. Northwestern Wildcats 7-2 (15) 893
9. Iowa State Cyclones 9-3 (12) 1035
8. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-1 (6) 1074
7. Georgia Bulldogs 8-2 (11) 1144
6. Oklahoma Sooners 9-2 (9) 1243
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-2 (4) 1279
4. Texas A&M Aggies 9-1 (5) 1324
3. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (2) 1378
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 (3) 1463
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-0 (1) 1525 (61 1st place votes)