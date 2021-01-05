AP Poll Top 25 Projection: Final 2020 Rankings Prediction

What will the AP Poll probably be after the 2020 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the final college football rankings.

Here’s our prediction of what the final AP Poll Top 25 of the 2020 college football season will be. Again, this is a projection and not the AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Wisconsin Badgers 4-3 (NR)

24. San Jose State Spartans 7-1 (19)

23. Ball State Cardinals 7-1 (NR)

22. USC Trojans 5-1 (21)

21. Miami Hurricanes 8-3 (18)

20. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-3 (22)

19. Texas Longhorns 7-3 (20)

18. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (17)

17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 (16)

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-1 (9)

15. Liberty Flames 10-1 (23)

14. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-4 (14)

13. Indiana Hoosiers 6-2 (7)

12. Florida Gators 8-4 (10)

11. Northwestern Wildcats 7-2 (15)

10. BYU Cougars 11-1 (13)

9. Iowa State Cyclones 9-3 (12)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-1 (6)

7. Georgia Bulldogs 8-2 (11)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-2 (4)

5. Oklahoma Sooners 9-2 (9)

4. Texas A&M Aggies 9-1 (5)

3. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (2)

1/2. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0 (3)

1/2. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-0 (1)