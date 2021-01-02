Alabama Wins Rose Bowl Over Notre Dame 31-14: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Alabama wins the Rose Bowl over Notre Dame 31-14. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.

Alabama wins the Rose Bowl

Final Score: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

CFN Prediction: Alabama 44, Notre Dame 23

Line: Alabama -19.5, o/u: 65.5

5. It was just so … obvious

SOMEONE had to get the No. 4 seed.

The College Football Playoff is supposed to be about the four best teams, and who deserves to be in, and who would make this mini-tournament as strong as possible, and there were three obvious teams and a questionable fourth.

Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame each had a bit of an argument, but there was no right answer. The problem is that A&M, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma finished the regular season with wins and playing well.

Notre Dame was boatraced by Clemson 34-10.

It was the first time a team had ever lost a conference championship and then got into the College Football Playoff, but it was more than that. Notre Dame looked totally outclassed against the Tigers.

But again, there wasn’t an obvious No. 4 team, and based on overall resumé the Irish were the choice to get the shot.

One quick Alabama defensive stop, seven offensive plays, and a Mac Jones to DeVonta Smith pass later all but ended it. Certainly Alabama didn’t stop trying, and it was only 14-point lead at halftime, but it sure seemed like there was no real worry about any drama.

So now Notre Dame will get dogged for not being able to hang in yet another massive game with national championship implications, but that’s not fair.

The Irish earned their shot to be in this – at least as much as any other option. It just ran into a powerhouse. However …

