Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Oklahoma Sooners prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ESPN

Alabama (14-3) vs Oklahoma (10-4) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

The Crimson Tide have been fabulous from the field over their ten-game winning streak, they’re great from the line, and they proved in the win over Kentucky that they can win even when they’re not on from three.

Few teams in America shoot or make more threes than Alabama, and they’re going to keep on firing away. Bomb from three, come up with a slew of steals, and put the pressure on the other side – it’s working.

For all of the good things Oklahoma is doing, it’s nothing special at stopping the three – teams are hitting 34% from outside on the Sooner D. But …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

OU is more than happy to get into a three-point shooting contest with anyone. The Sooners don’t shoot as many as Alabama, but they have no problems bombing away. They’re good enough on the offensive boards and they’re just good enough on the inside, too, to score in a variety of ways.

Yes, Alabama is one of the best teams in the country at forcing steals and mistakes, but OU is just as strong. It’s the best team in the Big 12 at forcing turnovers, the Tide will make their share of errors.

What’s Going To Happen

These two are similar in a whole slew of ways, but Alabama does what it does a bit better than Oklahoma does what it does.

However, the Sooners are outstanding at home, they’ve been consistent, and they have the style to survive the barrage of offense that always comes from this Tide team.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 83, Alabama 80

Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 153.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

