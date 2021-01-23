Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: SEC Network

Alabama (12-3) vs Mississippi State (9-6) Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The Bulldogs don’t screw up enough to allow easy points.

They have a whole lot of problems at both ends of the court, but they can rebound relatively well – that’s what happens when you have a slew of misses – and they don’t turn the ball over. It’s careful enough to not commit a whole slew of fouls, and in this keeping Bama off the line matters.

The Bulldogs have to grind for points, and that includes at the free throw line.

Why Alabama Will Win

Mississippi State doesn’t shot from three, it doesn’t make threes when it does, and it doesn’t generate enough steals and big defensive plays to come up with easy scores.

This isn’t a good enough shooting team to keep up if Alabama gets going, but it somehow finds ways to to generate points. That’s a problem considering the Tide are great at bombing away from the outside, and they’re terrific at coming up with rebounds for the second-chance points when the shooting is off.

They have the O that Mississippi State can’t keep up with.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a fun Alabama team that scores in bunches. Mississippi State would prefer to play a slower, defensive battle, but that’s not happening after the Tide get up fast with a slew of quick threes.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Alabama 80, Mississippi State 64

Alabama -11, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

