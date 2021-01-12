Alabama Beats Ohio State 52-24: 5 Thoughts On The College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama wins the College Football Playoff National Championship over Ohio State 52-24. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.

Alabama vs Ohio State: College Football Playoff National Championship 5 Thoughts

5. The College Football Playoff National Championship tried to be good

It gave it a run.

It’ll get lost in the amazing performances by the Crimson Tide and the blowout final score, but this was actually looking like a potentially decent game to close out an awful bowl season.

Remember, it was 7-7 after the first quarter.

Remember, it was 14-14 early in the second and 21-17 Alabama with five minutes to play in the first half.

Even after the Alabama explosion in the final few minutes for a 35-17 lead going into halftime, and even after a field goal made it 38-17, there was still a shot to make this good after a crisp three play Ohio State scoring drive in just over a minute pulled the game to within 14.

All this game needed was one Buckeye defensive stop. A takeaway, a third down play, a sack … anything.

Instead, that was it. Ohio State couldn’t find any sort of groove, Bama answered the third quarter Buckeye touchdowns with a good drive and a Slade Bolden touchdown catch as part of 14 unanswered points, and that was the ball game.

Ohio State needed some sort of a defensive answer, and it never came against the relentless Crimson Tide attack, and because of it …

