AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs prediction, NFL Playoff AFC Championship game preview.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 24

Game Time: 6:40 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills (15-3) at Kansas City (15-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Buffalo Will Win The AFC Championship

You really think Patrick Mahomes is right?

He’s expected to play – at least that’s the hope after passing several tests and checkmarks early in the week – but even if he’s able to go will he still be at 100% full strength?

Chad Henne is a fine, restaurant-quality veteran, but – duh – Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes.

Even if No. 15 is just fine and back to normal, it’s not like the Chief offense is operating at peak efficiency. Yeah, it was ripping up and down the field before Mahomes got hurt against Cleveland, but that was a bit of an aberration over the second half of the season.

Maybe the O was just saving itself for when it was Game On, but counting the 22-17 victory in the Divisional Round, the last time the Chiefs won a game by more than six points was back on November 1st – Week 8 – against the Jets.

Even in the Week 6 win over the Bill, KC managed to put up a whole lot of yards, but struggled to put the biscuit in the basket in the 26-17 win.

The Buffalo defense is a whole lot better since then.

The run defense got ripped up in the first meeting, and there have been a few issues here and there, but even when there’s been bending there hasn’t been a ton of breaking. The Bills haven’t allowed more than 26 points in any of the last eight games – all wins.

The defense has to hold KC to field goals like Cleveland was able to do last week – the Chiefs settled for four attempts, hitting three – and the offense that leads the NFL in third down conversions has to keep things moving because …

– Why Kansas City Will Win

– What’s Going To Happen, Who’ll Win

NEXT: Why Kansas City Will Win The AFC Championship