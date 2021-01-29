ACC Football Schedule 2021: Winners, Losers, 5 Things You Need To Know

ACC football schedule 2021 – what are the five things you need to know? What are the five things that matter?

ACC Football Schedule 2021: 5 Things You Need To Know

And now we’re back to normal … we hope. There’s a real ACC schedule with all of the big games we’re used to (yay!) and there’s no Notre Dame as an official member this time around (boo!).

Here are five things about the schedule that matter including who misses the big teams from the other division, the non-conference analysis, the one big difference in this year’s slate, the winners and losers, and starting out with …

5. Who gets the rested teams?

Give (almost) every ACC team credit for at least having one nasty non-conference game on the schedule. Okay, that might be a bit much.

Give (almost) every ACC team credit for at least having one Power Five game of note on the slate to go along with the regular conference schedule. More on that in Part 3 of this, but that one key non-ACC battle gives every team at least a little bit of cover for one paycheck sure-win game against Cupcake A&M.

That game against an FCS team matters, and so does the midseason off-week. The time of those dates matter as much as the games/week off themselves.

ACC Atlantic

Boston College

The open date comes before: NC State, Oct. 16

The FCS scrimmage: Colgate, Sept. 4 before at UMass

Clemson

The open date comes before: at Syracuse, Oct. 15

The FCS scrimmage: South Carolina State, Sept. 11 before Georgia Tech

Florida State

The open date comes before: at UMass, Oct. 23

The FCS scrimmage: Jacksonville State, Sept. 11 before at Wake Forest

Louisville

The open date comes before: Boston College, Oct. 23

The FCS scrimmage: Eastern Kentucky, Sept. 11 before UCF

NC State

The open date comes before: at Boston College, Oct. 16

The FCS scrimmage: Furman, Sept. 18 before, Clemson

Syracuse

The open date comes before: at Louisville, Nov. 13

The FCS scrimmage: Albany, Sept. 18 before Liberty

Wake Forest

The open date comes before: at Army, Sept. 23

The FCS scrimmage: Norfolk State, Sept. 11 before Florida State

ACC Coastal

Duke

The open date comes before: at Wake Forest, Oct. 30

The FCS scrimmage: North Carolina A&T, Sept. 11

Georgia Tech

The open date comes before: at Virginia, Oct. 23

The FCS scrimmage: Kennesaw State, Sept. 11 before at Clemson

Miami

The open date comes before: at North Carolina, Oct. 16

The FCS scrimmage: Central Connecticut, Sept. 25 before Virginia

North Carolina

The open date comes before: at Notre Dame, Oct. 30

The FCS scrimmage: Wofford, Nov. 20 before at NC State

Pitt

The open date comes before: at Virginia Tech, Oct. 16

The FCS scrimmage: New Hampshire, Sept. 25 before at Georgia Tech

Virginia

The open date comes before: Notre Dame, Nov. 13

The FCS scrimmage: William & Mary, Sept. 4 before Illinois

Virginia Tech

The open date comes before: Notre Dame, Oct. 9

The FCS scrimmage: Richmond, Sept. 25 before Notre Dame

– The games against the teams from the other division

