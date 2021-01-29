ACC Football Schedule 2021: Winners, Losers, 5 Things You Need To Know

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Football Schedule 2021: Winners, Losers, 5 Things You Need To Know

ACC

ACC Football Schedule 2021: Winners, Losers, 5 Things You Need To Know

By January 29, 2021 1:29 am

By |

ACC football schedule 2021 – what are the five things you need to know? What are the five things that matter?

ACC Football Schedule 2021: 5 Things You Need To Know

ACC Schedules, Analysis, Best/Worst Scenarios
Atlantic: Boston College | Clemson | Florida St
Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest
Coastal: Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami
North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech

And now we’re back to normal … we hope. There’s a real ACC schedule with all of the big games we’re used to (yay!) and there’s no Notre Dame as an official member this time around (boo!).

Here are five things about the schedule that matter including who misses the big teams from the other division, the non-conference analysis, the one big difference in this year’s slate, the winners and losers, and starting out with …

5.  Who gets the rested teams?

Give (almost) every ACC team credit for at least having one nasty non-conference game on the schedule. Okay, that might be a bit much.

Give (almost) every ACC team credit for at least having one Power Five game of note on the slate to go along with the regular conference schedule. More on that in Part 3 of this, but that one key non-ACC battle gives every team at least a little bit of cover for one paycheck sure-win game against Cupcake A&M.

That game against an FCS team matters, and so does the midseason off-week. The time of those dates matter as much as the games/week off themselves.

ACC Atlantic

Boston College
The open date comes before: NC State, Oct. 16
The FCS scrimmage: Colgate, Sept. 4 before at UMass

Clemson
The open date comes before: at Syracuse, Oct. 15
The FCS scrimmage: South Carolina State, Sept. 11 before Georgia Tech

Florida State
The open date comes before: at UMass, Oct. 23
The FCS scrimmage: Jacksonville State, Sept. 11 before at Wake Forest

Louisville 
The open date comes before: Boston College, Oct. 23
The FCS scrimmage: Eastern Kentucky, Sept. 11 before UCF

NC State 
The open date comes before: at Boston College, Oct. 16
The FCS scrimmage: Furman, Sept. 18 before, Clemson

Syracuse
The open date comes before: at Louisville, Nov. 13
The FCS scrimmage: Albany, Sept. 18 before Liberty

Wake Forest
The open date comes before: at Army, Sept. 23
The FCS scrimmage: Norfolk State, Sept. 11 before Florida State

ACC Coastal

Duke
The open date comes before: at Wake Forest, Oct. 30
The FCS scrimmage: North Carolina A&T, Sept. 11

Georgia Tech 
The open date comes before: at Virginia, Oct. 23
The FCS scrimmage: Kennesaw State, Sept. 11 before at Clemson

Miami
The open date comes before: at North Carolina, Oct. 16
The FCS scrimmage: Central Connecticut, Sept. 25 before Virginia

North Carolina
The open date comes before: at Notre Dame, Oct. 30
The FCS scrimmage: Wofford, Nov. 20 before at NC State

Pitt
The open date comes before: at Virginia Tech, Oct. 16
The FCS scrimmage: New Hampshire, Sept. 25 before at Georgia Tech

Virginia
The open date comes before: Notre Dame, Nov. 13
The FCS scrimmage: William & Mary, Sept. 4 before Illinois

Virginia Tech
The open date comes before: Notre Dame, Oct. 9
The FCS scrimmage: Richmond, Sept. 25 before Notre Dame

The games against the teams from the other division

NEXT: Who misses the big boys from the other division?

, , , , , , , , , ACC, ACC, Boston College, CFN, Clemson, College Football Schedules, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home