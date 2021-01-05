5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into the NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend?

LINE: Buffalo -6.5

ATS PICK: Indianapolis

How Not To Start An Article Pumping Up The 5 Best NFL Playoff Picks …

This is a tough one to sell.

Buffalo has been amazing. It’s playing loose, it’s playing with swagger, and it’s playing like a team that’s on the ascension of something big as a 2 seed that in a just-and-right playoff system should be getting the week off.

From a rooting standpoint, you want this Buffalo team to win. It’s fun, it’s exciting, and the limited Bills Mafia in attendance will be going out of their collective minds.

Indianapolis isn’t just any 7 seed.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, in that same just-and-right playoff system the Colts aren’t even it it, but if they’re playing up to all of their capabilities, they become one awful matchup problem for these Bills.

In the NFC, New Orleans gets Chicago as the 7. The Colts really should be considered the 4th-to-5ish best team in the AFC.

The Buffalo running backs are fine and the rushing numbers are there, but the Colt D that hasn’t allowed more than 90 yards in five straight games.

The Indy pass defense isn’t totally awful, the offensive line is among the best in the league, Jonathan Taylor is rising up into superstar running back status, and Philip Rivers is a veteran who isn’t going to blink at the big game atmosphere and moment.

So forgive the lack of hard numbers, recent history, and data points to suggest that the Colts could hang within a touchdown of a Buffalo team that’s murdering everyone over the last six weeks.

Forgive the “feel” pick – the Colts keep this close. And if they don’t, all apologies, These other four picks should make up for it.

