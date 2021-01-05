5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread – and more – going into the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round?

LINE: Green Bay -4 (LA +250 ML)

MONEY LINE PICK: Los Angeles Money Line

We’re going to start out the fun with two contradictory picks.

Why? Value.

If – and it’s a giant IF considering No. 4 on this list – you believe in the Rams to hold up and pull off the upset against Green Bay, the +250 on the Money Line might be the best value shot for the stars this weekend.

Cleveland is a +365 against Kansas City, but that’s a much, much riskier play considering the Browns don’t do any one thing at a high enough level to take the shot.

The Rams can really, really play defense.

Again, this is only if you’re a believer in Los Angeles in the first place. If you like it to make a push at +6.5, then perhaps you’re ready to go one step further.

The Browns needed the Steelers to melt down to get to the KC game, but the Rams just played better than Seattle to make the trip to Green Bay.

Of course there are a whole lot of things to worry about – more on that in a moment – but this is the No. 1 defense in the NFL, it’s No. 1 in fewest points allowed, and it’s No. 1 against the pass after not allowing more than 200 yards in each of the last six games.

There’s a chance this Ram D is about to rise up and be just that good against a Green Bay offense that’s been a machine all year, but had problems against Tampa Bay when Aaron Rodgers got bounced around in Week 6.

However, with ALL that said …

NEXT: Los Angeles at Green Bay