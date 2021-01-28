2021 Wake Forest Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Wake Forest Demon Deacons football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Wake Forest Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 3 Old Dominion

Sept. 11 Norfolk State

Sept. 18 Florida State

Sept. 24 at Virginia

Oct. 2 Louisville

Oct. 9 at Syracuse

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Army

Oct. 30 Duke

Nov. 6 at North Carolina

Nov. 13 NC State

Nov. 20 at Clemson

Nov. 27 at Boston College

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Coastal: Duke, at Virginia

Missed Teams From The Coastal: Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Football Schedule Analysis: The team eases into the season with Old Dominion and Norfolk State to start things out before hosting Florida State. Four of the first five games are in Winston-Salem, but there’s payment due over the second half of the season with five of the last seven games on the road.

There’s no Miami or Virginia Tech from the Coastal, and the North Carolina game is technically a non-conference matchup. That’s part of a brutal finishing kick with three of the four November games on the road including the trip to Clemson.

Wake Forest Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 9-3. The Demon Deacons start the season 3-0 after beating Florida State, and they take out Louisville and win at Syracuse for a huge first half of the campaign. The second half of the run is a struggle, but they survive Army, take care of the home games, and get by Boston College to close things out.

Wake Forest Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 4-8. Wake Forest loses to Florida State and Virginia to start the ACC season, and there aren’t any breaks on the road. The D can’t handle the Army option, the North Carolina game is an ugly loss, and a defeat to NC State leads to a winless November.