2021 Virginia Tech Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Virginia Tech Hokies football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 2 or 3 North Carolina

Sept. 11 Middle Tennessee

Sept. 18 at West Virginia

Sept. 25 Richmond

Oct. 2 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 Notre Dame

Oct. 16 Pitt

Oct. 23 Syracuse

Oct. 30 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 5 at Boston College

Nov. 13 Duke

Nov. 20 at Miami

Nov. 27 at Virginia

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Atlantic: Boston College, Syracuse

Missed Teams From The Atlantic: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Hokies Football Schedule Analysis: Starting out against North Carolina at home will set the tone for the rest of the season. With that, a trip to West Virginia, and with Notre Dame up early, it’s a tough first half of the season. However, six of the first seven games are in Blacksburg.

And then comes the second half of the year with four of the last five games on the road including Miami and the rivalry game against Virginia. However, there’s no Clemson on the slate

Virginia Tech Hokies Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 10-2. The Hokies are just that good, they get by West Virginia on the road and North Carolina and Notre Dame at home, and it’s a great start to offset a few tough losses – possibly at Miami and with one other hiccup – with a shot at winning the Coastal going into the Virginia game.

Virginia Tech Hokies Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 6-6. The season starts with a thud against North Carolina, there’s a loss at West Virginia, and dropping the home games against Notre Dame and Pitt are disastrous. The road games in the second half of the year don’t help with losses in three of those four away from home.