2021 Virginia Tech Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Virginia Tech Hokies football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
2021 Virginia Tech Football Schedule
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
Sept. 2 or 3 North Carolina
Sept. 11 Middle Tennessee
Sept. 18 at West Virginia
Sept. 25 Richmond
Oct. 2 OPEN DATE
Oct. 9 Notre Dame
Oct. 16 Pitt
Oct. 23 Syracuse
Oct. 30 at Georgia Tech
Nov. 5 at Boston College
Nov. 13 Duke
Nov. 20 at Miami
Nov. 27 at Virginia
Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)
Games vs. The Atlantic: Boston College, Syracuse
Missed Teams From The Atlantic: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest
Virginia Tech Hokies Football Schedule Analysis: Starting out against North Carolina at home will set the tone for the rest of the season. With that, a trip to West Virginia, and with Notre Dame up early, it’s a tough first half of the season. However, six of the first seven games are in Blacksburg.
And then comes the second half of the year with four of the last five games on the road including Miami and the rivalry game against Virginia. However, there’s no Clemson on the slate
Virginia Tech Hokies Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 10-2. The Hokies are just that good, they get by West Virginia on the road and North Carolina and Notre Dame at home, and it’s a great start to offset a few tough losses – possibly at Miami and with one other hiccup – with a shot at winning the Coastal going into the Virginia game.
Virginia Tech Hokies Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 6-6. The season starts with a thud against North Carolina, there’s a loss at West Virginia, and dropping the home games against Notre Dame and Pitt are disastrous. The road games in the second half of the year don’t help with losses in three of those four away from home.