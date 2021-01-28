2021 Virginia Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Virginia Cavaliers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Virginia Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 4 William & Mary

Sept. 11 Illinois

Sept. 18 at North Carolina

Sept. 24 Wake Forest

Sept. 30 at Miami

Oct. 9 at Louisville

Oct. 16 Duke

Oct. 23 Georgia Tech

Oct. 30 at BYU

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 Notre Dame

Nov. 20 at Pitt

Nov. 27 Virginia Tech

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Atlantic: at Louisville, Wake Forest

Missed Teams From The Atlantic: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse

Virginia Cavaliers Football Schedule Analysis: There’s a warm up against William & Mary, and then it’s Game On with a fun home game against Illinois followed up by a run of three ACC road games in the first four. That includes a trip to North Carolina along with a weeknight game against Miami. However, there’s a payoff in the second half of the year with four home games in the final six.

There aren’t any real breaks, though. Going to BYU isn’t any sort of a break in late October, and having to play Notre Dame is a bear. At least that’s at home along with the rivalry date with Virginia Tech.

Virginia Cavaliers Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 9-3. It’s a bear of a schedule, but the Cavaliers take care of home games against Illinois and Wake Forest to go along with huge performances against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. There’s a loss on the road to North Carolina here, and one to Miami there, and there’s likely a defeat to either the Irish or Hokies, but the team fights on through.

Virginia Cavaliers Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 4-8. The schedule is a bear, and nothing goes quite right. A loss to Illinois is just the start, and it just gets uglier from there with problems on the road again North Carolina and Miami, and with a loss at Louisville putting the pressure on in the second half. The finishing kick is a disaster with losses in all of the final four games.