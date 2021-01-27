2021 Texas A&M Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Texas A&M Aggies football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Texas A&M Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Kent State

Sept. 11 at Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 18 New Mexico

Sept. 25 Arkansas (in Arlington)

Oct. 2 Mississippi State

Oct. 9 Alabama

Oct. 16 at Missouri

Oct. 23 South Carolina

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Auburn

Nov. 13 at Ole Miss

Nov. 20 Prairie View

Nov. 27 at LSU

Dec. 4 SEC Championship (in Atlanta)