2021 Texas A&M Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

By CollegeFootballNews.com |
January 27, 2021 2:15 pm
Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Texas A&M Aggies football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
2021 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Texas A&M Aggies Football Schedule Analysis: COMING
Best Case Scenario: COMING
Worst Case Scenario: COMING
Sept. 4 Kent State
Sept. 11 at Colorado (in Denver)
Sept. 18 New Mexico
Sept. 25 Arkansas (in Arlington)
Oct. 2 Mississippi State
Oct. 9 Alabama
Oct. 16 at Missouri
Oct. 23 South Carolina
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Auburn
Nov. 13 at Ole Miss
Nov. 20 Prairie View
Nov. 27 at LSU
Dec. 4 SEC Championship (in Atlanta)