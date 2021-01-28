2021 Syracuse Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Syracuse Orange football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Syracuse Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 4 at Ohio

Sept. 11 Rutgers

Sept. 18 Albany

Sept. 24 Liberty

Oct. 2 at Florida State

Oct. 9 Wake Forest

Oct. 15 Clemson

Oct. 23 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 30 Boston College

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Louisville

Nov. 20 at NC State

Nov. 27 Pitt

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Coastal: Pitt, at Virginia Tech

Missed Teams From The Coastal: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia

Syracuse Orange Football Schedule Analysis: Can the Orange beat Rutgers? Can they possibly beat Liberty this time around after losing last year at home – and badly? Those are two the Orange have to take down as part of an easy September – being 4-0 is a must. After starting out at Ohio, five of the next six games are at home.

The Clemson game is a Friday night hone date, but three of the following four games are on the road. Missing Miami and North Carolina from the Coastal is huge, but facing Virginia Tech in Blacksburg hurts.

Syracuse Orange Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 8-4. The Orange take care of the home games and get off to a big start before dealing with Clemson. There are problems in the second half of the season, but they pull off one of the key road wins and close out with a victory over Pitt.

Syracuse Orange Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 4-8. It’s a disaster from the start. Rutgers rolls to a win, and Liberty pulls off a second straight win in the dome. Throw in a road loss to Florida State, and it’s a grind to get anywhere near four wins, even with a good-effort upset – like at NC State or Louisville – somewhere along the way.