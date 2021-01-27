2021 South Carolina Gamecocks Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 South Carolina Gamecocks football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 South Carolina Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois

Sept. 11 at East Carolina

Sept. 18 at Georgia

Sept. 25 Kentucky

Oct. 2 Troy

Oct. 9 at Tennessee

Oct. 16 Vanderbilt

Oct. 23 at Texas A&M

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Florida

Nov. 13 at Missouri

Nov. 20 Auburn

Nov. 27 Clemson

Dec. 4 SEC Championship (in Atlanta)