2021 South Carolina Gamecocks Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

By CollegeFootballNews.com |
January 27, 2021 2:28 pm
Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 South Carolina Gamecocks football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
2021 South Carolina Football Schedule
South Carolina Gamecocks Football Schedule Analysis: COMING
Best Case Scenario: COMING
Worst Case Scenario: COMING
Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois
Sept. 11 at East Carolina
Sept. 18 at Georgia
Sept. 25 Kentucky
Oct. 2 Troy
Oct. 9 at Tennessee
Oct. 16 Vanderbilt
Oct. 23 at Texas A&M
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Florida
Nov. 13 at Missouri
Nov. 20 Auburn
Nov. 27 Clemson
Dec. 4 SEC Championship (in Atlanta)