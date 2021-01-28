2021 Pitt Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Pitt Panthers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Pitt Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 4 UMass

Sept. 11 at Tennessee

Sept. 18 Western Michigan

Sept. 25 New Hampshire

Oct. 2 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 23 Clemson

Oct. 30 Miami

Nov. 6 at Duke

Nov. 11 North Carolina

Nov. 20 Virginia

Nov. 27 at Syracuse

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Atlantic: Clemson, at Syracuse

Missed Teams From The Atlantic: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest

Pitt Panthers Football Schedule Analysis: The good: most of the key games are at home with North Carolina coming in on a Thursday night, Miami in on Halloween weekend, and with Virginia and Clemson in Heinz, too. There’s a good run of four home games in five wrapped around a winnable game at Duke, and with a trip to Syracuse to close.

The bad: Clemson. The Panthers have to play that team from the Atlantic. Dealing with Virginia Tech on the road isn’t all that fun, either, and going to Tennessee will be a key early test.

Pitt Panthers Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 9-3. It’s not a bad schedule if the Panthers can beat Tennessee. Do that, and it’s a 4-0 start before going to Georgia Tech for a winnable game. Win at Duke and Syracuse, come up with a few good home victories, and it’ll be a great season.

Pitt Panthers Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 5-7. It would take a total flop to not have a winning season, but it’s possible. Lose at Tennessee, don’t get at least two of the road wins against Georgia Tech, Duke and Syracuse, and there’s a possible problem. Even at home beating Miami, North Carolina and/or Virginia – much less Clemson – isn’t a given.