2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Notre Dame football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 5 at Florida State

Sept. 11 Toledo

Sept. 18 Purdue

Sept. 25 Wisconsin (in Chicago)

Oct. 2 Cincinnati

Oct. 9 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 USC

Oct. 30 North Carolina

Nov. 6 Navy

Nov. 13 at Virginia

Nov. 20 Georgia Tech

Nov. 27 at Stanford

Notre Dame Football Schedule Analysis: This schedule isn’t close to fair, but Notre Dame brought it on itself. If it found a way to be a full-time ACC team it could’ve had it a whole lot easier than this nightmare.

There are five dates with the ACC – at Florida State, at Virginia Tech, North Carolina, at Virginia, Georgia Tech – and while there’s no Clemson or Miami, playing UNC isn’t fun the three road dates are all going to be challenging in their own ways.

The easiest non-ACC games are likely Navy – but that might change fast – and against a Toledo team that might be good enough to win the MAC. Those are hardly the normal layups.

Oh yeah, and USC is back on the schedule. And Purdue is making the trip up the road. And there’s that whole Cincinnati thing with just about everyone back. And if that wasn’t enough, the Irish go to Chicago to deal with Wisconsin. And if that wasn’t enough, the season finishes up in Palo Alto against Stanford.

Notre Dame Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 11-1. It’s an absolutely brutal slate, but take each game on its own merits and there isn’t any one the Irish can’t win. Wisconsin, Purdue, Cincinnati, at Virginia Tech, USC, North Carolina, at Virginia, at Stanford is way too tough a slate to get through cleanly, but if they’re that good, they can get close.

Notre Dame Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 8-4. It’s an absolutely brutal slate, but take each game on its own merits and … yeeeeeeesh. Forgetting all of those other tough teams, what if Florida State is solid again? What if the Navy option works on the right day, and what if Toledo just so happens to be this year’s power team from the Group of Five? Would you be that shocked if the Irish lost to the Badgers, Tar Heels, Trojans and dropped one other game?