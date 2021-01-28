2021 North Carolina Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 North Carolina Tar Heels football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 North Carolina Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 2 or 3 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 11 Georgia State

Sept. 18 Virginia

Sept. 25 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 2 Duke

Oct. 9 Florida State

Oct. 16 Miami

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Notre Dame

Nov. 6 Wake Forest*

Nov. 11 at Pitt

Nov. 20 Wofford

Nov. 26 at NC State

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Atlantic: Florida State, at NC State

Missed Teams From The Atlantic: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest

North Carolina Tar Heels Football Schedule Analysis: It’s not that bad if the Tar Heels can get by Virginia Tech in the opener. Win that, and with five of the next six games at home, and the lone road date at Georgia Tech, there’s a shot at a huge start.

There’s a game against Notre Dame on the road to deal with, and Wake Forest is an interesting non-conference game, but there’s no Clemson to deal with and the team only leaves the great state of North Carolina three times over the final 11 games.

North Carolina Tar Heels Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 11-1. It would take the Tar Heels not brain-cramping like they did against Florida State and Virginia last year, but budget in a loss at Notre Dame and everything else is winnable. 10-2 is a more realistic best case scenario, but the team should be strong enough and the schedule is manageable enough to shoot for more.

North Carolina Tar Heels Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 7-5. Anything worse than an seven-win season would be a disaster with this slate. The Tar Heels lose at Virginia Tech, drop the date at Notre Dame, and can’t get by Miami at home and/or Pitt and/or NC State on the road – that’s all possible.