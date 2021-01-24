2021 NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs: College Football Perspective, January

2021 NFL Mock Draft from the college football perspective, along with the main needs for every team. Which pick makes the most sense?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

With the underclassmen who want to go to the next level declaring their intentions, now we know most of what the top 32 in the 2021 NFL Draft should look like in some way, shape or form.

This will be adjusted from time to time right up until Trevor Lawrence is announced as the first pick to Jacksonville in Cleveland on Thursday evening, April 29.

From the college perspective, here’s the best-looking fit for each team along with the realistic possible other options who should proabably be on the board.

2021 NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs: January First Look

– Contact/Follow @PeteFiutak

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

January Mock Draft Call: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Other Realistic Options: None, unless the Jaguars trade out of this spot for an all-time haul of draft picks.

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

Mike Glennon was starting by the end of the season. Urban Meyer didn’t take the gig for Mike Glennon – or Gardner Minshew. Lawrence is an all-timer of a pro prospect at the level of John Elway and Andrew Luck.

2. New York Jets

January Mock Draft Call: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

Other Realistic Options: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon; LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Biggest Team Need: Defensive End

The Jet faithful will be desperate for a quarterback, and it’s going to happen. Wilson is the high-riser in the draft world, he has the accuracy Sam Darnold doesn’t, and he’s the pivot into a new era for a franchise starting over.

3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)

January Mock Draft Call: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

Other Realistic Options: Trade Down, LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Biggest Team Need: Wide Receiver

Assuming Houston doesn’t try getting this pick back in exchange for Deshaun Watson in some sort of mega-deal – really, Miami, give Tua a little while longer – then this is the no-brainer. Some draft boards will have Sewell as the best overall player in the draft, even over Sunshine. Watch out for the Dolphins to try trading out of this to a team desperate for a quarterback.

4. Atlanta Falcons

January Mock Draft Call: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Other Realistic Options: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

Do you keep going with Matt Ryan or go for the need pick? It’s a bit too early for the defensive back the team desperately needs, and Ryan still has life left at 36 going into the 2021 season. Parsons helps Atlanta’s never-ending quest to get a playmaker on the outside.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

January Mock Draft Call: WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Other Realistic Options: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama; CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Tackle

This is where it gets really fun. Obviously the Bengals aren’t going with a quarterback and could trade down, in a dream world they get Penei Sewell falling here, or they add another great receiver to make the O even more devastating. Chase or DeVonta Smith – there’s no wrong answer.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

January Mock Draft Call: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Other Realistic Options: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Wide Receiver

DeVonta Smith, Jalen Waddle, or Ja’Marr Chase. The Eagles can give the sad offense a giant boost with someone to help make the downfield game go.

7. Detroit Lions

January Mock Draft Call: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Other Realistic Options: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Biggest Team Need: Defensive Line

Do the Lions go with one of the great wide receivers on the board or do they move on from Matthew Stafford and start with a new quarterback to be the franchise guy? Stafford is only going to be 33 and has a ton of trade value to a New England, Indianapolis or Denver. Fields isn’t going to fall any further than this, even if someone trades up for him.

8. Carolina Panthers

January Mock Draft Call: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Other Realistic Options: CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama; WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

The Teddy Bridgewater experience was fun and all, but that’s about to change. The Panthers can sit back and wait and see who drops their way, but that’s dangerous. They may have to move up to get Lance or Justin Fields.

9. Denver Broncos

January Mock Draft Call: DE Kwity Paye, Michigan

Other Realistic Options: QB Mac Jones, Alabama; CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Defensive Line

The franchise needs to make a gigantic call on Drew Lock. Is it worth taking another great receiver to help him out, cut bait and go with a quarterback, or go for the help for a defensive line that has to start doing a lot more?

10. Dallas Cowboys

January Mock Draft Call: CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

Other Realistic Options: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Biggest Team Need: Defensive Back

It’s going to be SO tempting to go with a dangerous receiver to go along with CeeDee Lamb and the good group already there, but the defense needs a whole lot of live bodies. It’ll be a dream world if Surtain falls here.

2021 NFL Mock Draft: January

Picks 11-20 | Picks 21-32

NEXT: 2021 NFL Mock Draft: 11-20