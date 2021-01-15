2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants, Underclassmen: Projections, Rankings

What college players are leaving early for the 2021 NFL Draft? Where will the early entrants go and how do they all rank by position?

2021 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 18

Draft Date: April 29-May 1

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants: Quarterbacks

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. (Sr.) means the player opted out before the season started.

1 QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 6-6, 220

2021 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2021 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: No. 2 Overall

Career Stats: 758-1138 (67%), 10,098 yds, 90 TD, 17 INT, 943 rush yds, 18 TD

2 QB Zach Wilson, BYU 6-3, 210

2021 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 2 Overall

2021 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 15 Overall

Career Stats: 566-837 (68%), 7652 yds, 56 TD, 15 INT, 642 rush yds, 15 TD

3 QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State 6-4, 226

2021 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2021 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st Round

Career Stats: 193-288 (67%), 2798 yds, 28 TD, 0 INT, 1182 rush yds, 16 TD

4 QB Jamie Newman (Sr.), Georgia/Wake Forest 6-4, 230

2021 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd Round

2021 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th Round

Career Stats: 306-506 (61%), 3959 yds, 35 TD, 16 INT, 826 rush yds, 10 TD

5 QB Davis Mills, Stanford 6-4, 225

2021 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd Round

2021 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th Round

Career Stats: 286-437 (65%), 3464 yds, 18 TD, 8 INT, 86 rush yds, 3 TD

2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

