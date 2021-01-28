2021 NC State Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 NC State Wolfpack football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 NC State Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 2 USF

Sept. 11 at Mississippi State

Sept. 18 Furman

Sept. 25 Clemson

Oct. 2 Louisiana Tech

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Boston College

Oct. 23 at Miami

Oct. 30 Louisville

Nov. 6 at Florida State

Nov. 13 at Wake Forest

Nov. 20 Syracuse

Nov. 26 North Carolina

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Coastal: at Miami, North Carolina

Missed Teams From The Coastal: Duke, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

NC State Wolfpack Football Schedule Analysis: Four of the first five games are at home, but that comes at a cost. One of the games is against Clemson, the road game in the mix is at Mississippi State, and then comes the problem with four of the following five games on the road.

The Pack get the groove back late with Syracuse and North Carolina at home, and that run of road games isn’t all that bad. They should be strong enough to at least with two of them, if not three, and they need to take care of Louisville at home in the eyes of the road game storm.

NC State Wolfpack Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 9-3. Assume a loss at home to Clemson, let’s throw in a loss at Miami, and factor in one other defeat against – most likely – North Carolina. Every other game is winnable including the dates at Florida State and Wake Forest. It might take a win against Miami or UNC to get to nine, but it’s possible.

NC State Wolfpack Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 5-7. Even if NC State falls off the map, it should be strong enough to get by USF, Furman and Louisiana Tech. However, every other game on the slate will require effort, and there’s certainly a chance that things aren’t working right and it losses at least six of the ACC games and the date against Mississippi State.