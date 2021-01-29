2021 Miami Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Miami Hurricanes football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Miami Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 4 Alabama (in Atlanta)

Sept. 11 Appalachian State

Sept. 18 Michigan State

Sept. 25 Central Connecticut

Sept. 30 Virginia

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at North Carolina

Oct. 23 NC State

Oct. 30 at Pitt

Nov. 6 Georgia Tech

Nov. 13 at Florida State

Nov. 20 Virginia Tech

Nov. 27 at Duke

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Atlantic: at Florida State, NC State

Missed Teams From The Atlantic: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule Analysis: Starting your season off with Alabama is never a positive, and the Hurricanes aren’t taking it easy with Appalachian State and Michigan State – fine, so it’s not that bad, especially compared to Alabama – before getting a week off again Central Connecticut. However, considering the date against the Tide is in Atlanta, there isn’t a true road game until mid-October.

However, the Canes have to go to North Carolina and Pitt, and the date with Florida State is on the road. There aren’t two home games in a row among the last seven.

Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 10-2. The Canes will almost certainly drop the opener to the Tide, and assume a misfire at North Carolina or maybe against Virginia Tech or NC State, but that’s about it. There isn’t a game that’s not winnable after Week 1, and if Miami is sharp, it can roll through the slate. Or …

Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 7-5. Start with the loss to Bama, and it could get worse with Michigan State rising up in Hard Rock for a win. Throw in a loss at North Carolina, add a few defeats against maybe Virginia Tech or at Pitt, and on the wrong day there could be a loss at Florida State on the way to a wildly disappointing run.