2021 Louisville Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Louisville Cardinals football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Louisville Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 6 Ole Miss (in Atlanta)

Sept. 11 Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 17 UCF

Sept. 25 at Florida State

Oct. 2 at Wake Forest

Oct. 9 Virginia

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Boston College

Oct. 30 at NC State

Nov. 6 Clemson

Nov. 13 Syracuse

Nov. 18 at Duke

Nov. 27 Kentucky

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Coastal: at Duke, Virginia

Missed Teams From The Coastal: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals Football Schedule Analysis: How quickly can the Cardinals bounce back from the rough 2020 season? It’s not an easy start with Ole Miss to kick things off and UCF 11 days later. The start to the ACC season isn’t awful, but they first two games – FSU and Wake Forest – are on the road.

On the plus side, four of the next five games are at home with a week off mixed in. Five of the last seven are in Louisville – including Clemson – and the rivalry date with Kentucky is a home date, too.

Louisville Cardinals Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 9-3. If the Cardinals are good enough to beat Ole Miss and UCF early on, they should be strong enough to get through the manageable ACC schedule. Assume a loss to Clemson and in one of the road games – maybe against Wake Forest and/or NC State – but getting to nine wins is a real goal.

Louisville Cardinals Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 5-7. The Cardinals lose to both Ole Miss and UCF and struggle on the road out of the gate against FSU and Wake Forest on the road. The drop the date with Clemson, lose to NC State, and worst of all, can’t get past Kentucky in the regular season finale.