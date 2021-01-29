2021 Georgia Tech Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Georgia Tech Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 4 Northern Illinois

Sept. 11 Kennesaw State

Sept. 18 at Clemson

Sept. 25 North Carolina

Oct. 2 Pitt

Oct. 9 at Duke

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Virginia

Oct. 30 Virginia Tech

Nov. 6 at Miami

Nov. 13 Boston College

Nov. 20 at Notre Dame

Nov. 27 Georgia

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Coastal: Boston College, at Clemson,

Missed Teams From The Atlantic: Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Football Schedule Analysis: It’s an easy start, and the Yellow Jackets need Northern Illinois and Kennesaw State to warm up. On the good side, four of the first five games are at home. On the other side, two of those home games against North Carolina and Pitt, and the road game in between them all is at Clemson.

And then comes the run of three road games in four, and that’s finished off by the date at Miami. Throw in the date at Notre Dame and the regular season finale against Georgia, and … uh oh.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 7-5. There’s an off-chance that Georgia Tech gets everything to work and pulls of big home wins over North Carolina and Pitt early on. It doesn’t get thumped in the middle of the season, gets by Boston College, and it does just enough to come up with a winning campaign.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 3-9. There are way too many almost sure-thing losses with the road games at Clemson, Notre Dame and Miami along with the home dates with North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Georgia. The Yellow Jackets could win one of those, maybe even two, but in the worst possible scenario, there are misses against everyone else, too.