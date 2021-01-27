2021 Georgia Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Georgia Football Schedule

Georgia Bulldogs Football Schedule Analysis: COMING

Best Case Scenario: COMING

Worst Case Scenario: COMING

Sept. 4 Clemson (in Charlotte)

Sept. 11 UAB

Sept. 18 South Carolina

Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2 Arkansas

Oct. 9 at Auburn

Oct. 16 Kentucky

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Florida (in Jacksonville)

Nov. 6 Missouri

Nov. 13 at Tennessee

Nov. 20 Charleston Southern

Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 4 SEC Championship (in Atlanta)