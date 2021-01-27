2021 Georgia Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

2021 Georgia Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

2021 Georgia Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

By January 27, 2021 3:13 pm

By

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Georgia Football Schedule

Georgia Bulldogs Football Schedule Analysis: COMING

Best Case Scenario: COMING

Worst Case Scenario: COMING

Sept. 4 Clemson (in Charlotte)

Sept. 11 UAB

Sept. 18 South Carolina

Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2 Arkansas

Oct. 9 at Auburn

Oct. 16 Kentucky

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Florida (in Jacksonville)

Nov. 6 Missouri

Nov. 13 at Tennessee

Nov. 20 Charleston Southern

Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 4 SEC Championship (in Atlanta)

