2021 Florida State Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Florida State Seminoles football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Florida State Football Schedule

Sept. 5 Notre Dame

Sept. 11 Jacksonville State

Sept. 18 at Wake Forest

Sept. 25 Louisville

Oct. 2 Syracuse

Oct. 9 at North Carolina

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 UMass

Oct. 30 at Clemson

Nov. 6 NC State

Nov. 13 Miami

Nov. 20 at Boston College

Nov. 27 at Florida

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Coastal: Miami, at North Carolina

Missed Teams From The Coastal: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Florida State Seminoles Football Schedule Analysis: FSU has a slew of issues with its schedule. It starts at home against Notre Dame, it finishes with a trip to Florida, and there are a whole lot of nasty things going on in between with a trip to North Carolina and a date against Miami from the Coastal. If that wasn’t rough enough, the Clemson game is on the road.

On the plus side, there’s a good midseason run of five home games in seven dates – around those road trips to UNC and Clemson – before closing out with two games away from Tallahassee. The team from Florida playing in Boston on November 20th won’t be a whole lot of fun.

Florida State Seminoles Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 8-4. Assume losses on the road at Clemson and Florida, but for this to be a strong season there has to be at least a split against Notre Dame and North Carolina. There will be a loss somewhere else on in the mix – like at Wake Forest or at Boston College – but enough positive moments to get to eight wins.

Florida State Seminoles Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 4-8. Florida State will beat UMass and Jacksonville State. Start with those two wins, and then if everything goes wrong, it’s going to be a huge struggle from there with tough loss after tough loss. The home game against Syracuse might be the only other game the team is favored.