2021 Duke Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Duke Blue Devils football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
2021 Duke Football Schedule
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
Sept. 4 at Charlotte
Sept. 11 North Carolina A&T
Sept. 18 Northwestern
Sept. 25 Kansas
Oct. 2 at North Carolina
Oct. 9 Georgia Tech
Oct. 16 at Virginia
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Wake Forest
Nov. 6 Pitt
Nov. 13 at Virginia Tech
Nov. 18 Louisville
Nov. 27 Miami
Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)
Games vs. The Atlantic: Louisville, at Wake Forest
Missed Teams From The Atlantic: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse
Duke Blue Devils Football Schedule Analysis: Can the Blue Devils get by Northwestern at home? Do that, and it’s likely a 4-0 start to the season with Georgia Tech a home date coming up after the road trip to North Carolina.
However, there’s a run of three road games in four October dates. That might be a rough month, but the finishing kick gets three home games in Durham. Missing Clemson from the Atlantic is big, but going to Wake Forest and playing Louisville on a Thursday night won’t be easy.
Duke Blue Devils Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 8-4. The schedule just isn’t all that awful. It’ll take something truly special to get to 8-4, but beat Northwestern, take out Georgia Tech, Pitt and Louisville at home, and it’s possible. There’s no Clemson or Notre Dame to face, and the Miami game is home, but …
Duke Blue Devils Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 4-8. It’s hardly a given that the Blue Devils can get past Northwestern, or Georgia Tech, or anyone in ACC play. They’ll come up with victories over Charlotte, North Carolina A&T, and most likely Kansas early on, and they’ll get one other win somewhere, along the way. But it’s highly possible that it could be about it, especially with all of the road games in the middle of the season.