2021 Duke Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Duke Blue Devils football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Sept. 4 at Charlotte

Sept. 11 North Carolina A&T

Sept. 18 Northwestern

Sept. 25 Kansas

Oct. 2 at North Carolina

Oct. 9 Georgia Tech

Oct. 16 at Virginia

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Wake Forest

Nov. 6 Pitt

Nov. 13 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 18 Louisville

Nov. 27 Miami

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Atlantic: Louisville, at Wake Forest

Missed Teams From The Atlantic: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse

Duke Blue Devils Football Schedule Analysis: Can the Blue Devils get by Northwestern at home? Do that, and it’s likely a 4-0 start to the season with Georgia Tech a home date coming up after the road trip to North Carolina.

However, there’s a run of three road games in four October dates. That might be a rough month, but the finishing kick gets three home games in Durham. Missing Clemson from the Atlantic is big, but going to Wake Forest and playing Louisville on a Thursday night won’t be easy.

Duke Blue Devils Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 8-4. The schedule just isn’t all that awful. It’ll take something truly special to get to 8-4, but beat Northwestern, take out Georgia Tech, Pitt and Louisville at home, and it’s possible. There’s no Clemson or Notre Dame to face, and the Miami game is home, but …

Duke Blue Devils Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 4-8. It’s hardly a given that the Blue Devils can get past Northwestern, or Georgia Tech, or anyone in ACC play. They’ll come up with victories over Charlotte, North Carolina A&T, and most likely Kansas early on, and they’ll get one other win somewhere, along the way. But it’s highly possible that it could be about it, especially with all of the road games in the middle of the season.