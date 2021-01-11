2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Announced

Carson Palmer and Bob Stoops lead the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class

All player bullet points written by the National Football Foundation at footballfoundation.org.

2021 College Football Hall of Fame Players

NFF Announces Illustrious 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class! 11 players and two coaches will be officially inducted during the 63rd #NFFDinner on Dec. 7, alongside the 2020 Class! 📰 Full story: https://t.co/yeeC2XG2b8 pic.twitter.com/pR7hujU4Ax — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) January 11, 2021

2021 College Football Hall of Fame Head Coaches

Bob Stoops, Oklahoma

Randy Hubbard, Florida A&M

2021 College Football Hall of Fame Head Players

Harris Barton, North Carolina, Offensive Tackle

-1986 First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete

– 1986 First Team All-ACC selection who was named the league’s most outstanding offensive lineman the same season

– Helped Heels rank first in the ACC and sixth nationally in total offense (436.0 ypg) during senior campaign.

David Fulcher, Arizona State, Defensive Back

– Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in both 1984 and 1985

– Three-time All-Pac-10 selection who led ASU to 1985 Holiday Bowl berth

– Recorded 14 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and 286 tackles in career.

Dan Morgan, Miami, Linebacker

– 2000 unanimous First Team All-American and first player to sweep the Butkus, Bednarik and Nagurski awards in one season

– 2000 Big East Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big East selection

– Canes all-time leader in tackles (532) who started a school-record 45 games.

Carson Palmer, USC, Quarterback

– 2002 consensus First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy recipient

– 2002 Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year who set conference/school career records for total offense (11,621 yds) and passing yards (11,818)

– Led USC to a share of the 2002 Pac-10 title and first 11-win season since 1979.

Kenneth Sims, Texas, Defensive Tackle

– Two-time First Team All-American (1980-consensus, 1981-unanimous) and recipient of the 1981 Lombardi Award

– Finished eighth in 1981 Heisman Trophy voting and led Longhorns to four bowl berths

– Two-time First Team All-SWC performer who ranks fourth in school history with 29 career sacks.

C.J. Spiller, Clemson, Running Back/Kick Returner

– 2009 unanimous First Team All-America kick returner, also earning Second Team All-America honors as a running back the same year

– 2009 ACC Player of the Year who set 31 Clemson records by career’s end

– Career all-purpose yards (7,588) ranks first all-time in ACC annals and fourth all-time in NCAA history.

Darren Sproles, Kansas State, Running Back/Kick Returner

– 2003 First Team All-American who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting the same year

– Left K-State with 28 school records, including career rushing (4,979) and all-purpose yards (6,812)

– Three-time All-Big 12 performer who holds the league record in career 100-yards games (24).

Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame, Offensive Tackle

– Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in ’92 and unanimous in ’93

– 1993 Lombardi Award winner and named College Interior Lineman of the Year by Touchdown Club of Columbus (Ohio)

– Led Irish to four bowl games.

Andre Tippett, Iowa, Defensive End

– 1981 consensus First Team All-American who led Hawkeyes to 1982 Rose Bowl berth

– Two-time First Team All-Big Ten performer, leading Iowa to 1981 Big Ten championship

– Holds Iowa record for tackle for loss yardage (153 yards/20 TFL).

Al Wilson, Tennessee, Linebacker

-1998 consensus First Team All-American who led the Vols to the inaugural BCS national title in 1998

– Helped Tennessee to four postseason berths and four AP top 10 finishes

– Two-time All-SEC performer led Vols to consecutive SEC titles (1997, 1998) and only lost three conference games in career.

