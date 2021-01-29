2021 Clemson Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Clemson Tigers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
2021 Clemson Football Schedule
Sept. 4 Georgia (in Charlotte)
Sept. 11 South Carolina State
Sept. 18 Georgia Tech
Sept. 25 at NC State
Oct. 2 Boston College
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 15 at Syracuse
Oct. 23 at Pitt
Oct. 30 Florida State
Nov. 6 at Louisville
Nov. 13 UConn
Nov. 20 Wake Forest
Nov. 27 at South Carolina
Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)
Games vs. The Coastal: Georgia Tech, at Pitt
Missed Teams From The Coastal: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Clemson Tigers Football Schedule Analysis: It’s Clemson, so everyone on the schedule is freaked out about having to play the national championship-level team, but dealing with Georgia to open the season matters. That’s a talent-even game that’s a far bigger showdown for the SEC side – Clemson can lose this, run the table and be fine and Georgia has a much tougher road the rest fo the way.
There’s no North Carolina on the Tiger slate, going to NC State and South Carolina will garner some interest, and five of the last nine games are on the road, but … whatever. Clemson will be a double-digit favorite against everyone but the Dawgs.
Clemson Tigers Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 12-0. There’s that Georgia game, and a whole lot of four-foot putts. They’re not all going to be easy – there’s always at least one weird close call game against a vastly inferior team – but it’ll take something amazing for anyone on this slate other than UGA to pull off a win,
Clemson Tigers Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 9-3. Realistically, the worst case scenario is 10-2 with a loss to Georgia and one major slip-up along the way, but that’s a bit too aggressive. Maybe if injuries strike, or if Pitt has a big day from its pass rush at home, or thing could get dicey if Florida State or South Carolina rock in the right moment, but there’s no Notre Dame or North Carolina or Virginia Tech.