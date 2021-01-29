2021 Boston College Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Boston College Eagles football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Boston College Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 4 Colgate

Sept. 11 at UMass

Sept. 18 at Temple

Sept. 25 Missouri

Oct. 2 at Clemson

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 NC State

Oct. 23 at Louisville

Oct. 30 at Syracuse

Nov. 5 Virginia Tech

Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 20 Florida State

Nov. 27 Wake Forest

Dec. 4 ACC Championship (in Charlotte)

Games vs. The Coastal: at Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

Missed Teams From The Coastal: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Boston College Eagles Football Schedule Analysis: It couldn’t be softer and fluffier to start a season than Colgate, at UMass and at Temple. The Missouri game makes up for it, and starting out the season at Clemson certainly plays a role. After dealing with the Colgate thing, five of the next seven games are on the road. However, three of the last four – all in November – are at home around a road date with Georgia Tech.

Boston College Eagles Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: 9-3. Assume a loss at Clemson and at least two other defeats along the way, but the Eagles don’t get Notre Dame or North Carolina. This won’t be a good enough team to roll at will through the ACC – or Missouri – but if everything goes right, there’s no one on the slate outside of Clemson that BC can’t beat.

Boston College Eagles Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: 5-7. There’s no real excuse with this slate to not at least get to .500. Clemson is a given loss, but the Eagles drop the road dates to Louisville and either Syracuse or Georgia Tech, too. Missouri is a loss, Virginia Tech is a loss, and Florida State and/or Wake Forest in a wildly disappointing run.