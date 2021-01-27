2021 Auburn Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Auburn Tigers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Auburn Football Schedule

Auburn Tigers Football Schedule Analysis: It sets up almost perfectly early on for new head coach Bryan Harsin with two light scrimmages against Akron and Alabama State to gear up for the showdown at Penn State. Georgia State won’t be a layup, but that’s another winnable game to get ready for the SEC slate.

Going LSU and Texas A&M isn’t easy, but Alabama comes to Jordan-Hare and there’s a week off before going to College Station. However, dealing with Georgia from the East after facing LSU isn’t fun, and there aren’t two home games in a row after September 11th.

Best Case Scenario: 9-3. At Penn State, at LSU, Georgia, at Texas A&M, Alabama. Can Auburn win more than three of these five nasty games without biffing either one of the home games against Ole Miss or Mississippi State? In a perfect world, of course, there’s a win over Alabama, but there are too many brutal games to set the early expectations higher than nine wins.

Worst Case Scenario: 6-6. The Tigers can’t win enough of those nasty games and they lose to an Arkansas or a South Carolina on the road. They’ll win at least one of the big games, but what if they lose all five listed above? Auburn will be too good to come up with a losing season, but an 0-3 SEC start – at LSU, Georgia, at Arkansas – isn’t crazy.

Games vs. The East: Georgia, at South Carolina

Missed Teams From The East: Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Sept. 4 Akron

Sept. 11 Alabama State

Sept. 18 at Penn State

Sept. 25 Georgia State

Oct. 2 at LSU

Oct. 9 Georgia

Oct. 16 at Arkansas

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Ole Miss

Nov. 6 at Texas A&M

Nov. 13 Mississippi State

Nov. 20 at South Carolina

Nov. 27 Alabama

Dec. 4 SEC Championship (in Atlanta)