2021 Arkansas Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Arkansas Football Schedule

Arkansas Razorbacks Football Schedule Analysis: It’s interesting with two former Southwest Conference brothers up to kick things off against Rice and Texas. The Georgia Southern game is dangerous – that option attack is a problem – but there’s a layup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in mid-October followed up by an open date. Essentially, the Hogs get two seeks off before the finishing kick.

The date at Ole Miss is the key. Lose that, and it’s going to be likely an 0-3 SEC start before dealing with Auburn. Going to LSU and Alabama in back-to-back weeks in November isn’t fun, either.

Best Case Scenario: 7-5. It’s going to take a few upsets and no misfires to get there. Texas, Texas A&M, at Georgia, Auburn, at LSU, at Alabama – the Hogs have to win at least two of those to have a realistic shot at seven wins. They’re going to be big underdogs in all of them.

Worst Case Scenario: 4-8. Arkansas will be good enough to come up with an upset or three, and there are at least three built-in winnable games in non-conference play, but it’s not going to be easy. If they drop the home dates against Mississippi State and Missouri – played in Little Rock – there’s a problem.

Games vs. The East: at Georgia, Missouri

Missed Teams From The East: Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Sept. 4 Rice

Sept. 11 Texas

Sept. 18 Georgia Southern

Sept. 25 Texas A&M (in Arlington)

Oct. 2 at Georgia

Oct. 9 at Ole Miss

Oct. 16 Auburn

Oct. 23 Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Mississippi State

Nov. 13 at LSU

Nov. 20 at Alabama

Nov. 27 Missouri (in Little Rock)

Dec. 4 SEC Championship (in Atlanta)