2021 Alabama Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 Alabama Football Schedule

Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule Analysis: It’s just difficult enough to expect a loss if the Tide aren’t 2020 amazing with four landmines – Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn – away from Tuscaloosa, and throw Mississippi State in there.

It’s a ten-win slate just by this team showing up, but four of the first seven games are away from home. Get through that clean, and it’s smooth sailing going from October 23 until the finish without leaving the great state of Alabama.

Best Case Scenario: 12-0. It’s Alabama, so going unbeaten is a real expectation – obviously. Get through Miami and Florida early on, survive the likely shootout against Ole Miss, and don’t bog down against Texas A&M. The week off comes at the perfect time in late October.

Worst Case Scenario: 10-2. It’s going to take something special to beat this team once, much less twice, but in this case, the Tide lose at Florida and/or Texas A&M, and drop another date against an improved LSU or in a wacky firefight against Ole Miss or Mississippi State.

Games vs. The East: at Florida, Tennessee

Missed Teams From The East: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Sept. 4 Miami (in Atlanta)

Sept. 11 Mercer

Sept. 18 at Florida

Sept. 25 Southern Miss

Oct. 2 Ole Miss

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State

Oct. 23 Tennessee

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 LSU

Nov. 13 New Mexico State

Nov. 20 Arkansas

Nov. 27 at Auburn

Dec. 4 SEC Championship (in Atlanta)