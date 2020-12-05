Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming Cowboys vs New Mexico Lobos prediction and game preview.

Wyoming vs New Mexico Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium, Reno, NV

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wyoming (2-2) vs. New Mexico (0-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Wyoming Will Win

New Mexico isn’t getting the line play it needs.

There isn’t any pass rush, and that’s killing a struggling secondary, and that’s leading to close to 310 passing yards per game. The Lobo offense isn’t able to control the clock enough with an offense that’s been okay, and has a decent passing game at times, but stalls too often.

The Cowboys are doing what they do. They’re dominating with their defensive front that’s eating up offenses, the offense controls the clock, and when there’s a shot at hitting the downfield play, the Cowboys are connecting.

Levi Williams is only hitting 55% of his passes, and he only has one touchdown pass, but the offense is taking advantage of teams cheating up to slow down the ground game.

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why New Mexico Will Win

The Lobos have to get the ground game going … somehow.

It has yet to take over a game, but the rushing attack was able to come up with 279 yards against Hawaii with the offense keeping up throughout. Wyoming might have a great pass rush, but the offense isn’t going to roll up big numbers right out of the gate.

The goal is to keep the game in range. The defense hasn’t been bad at taking the ball away, and the Cowboy offensive front will give up plays behind the line. The Lobo O might not be phenomenal, but it needs to be okay, and the D has to be disruptive.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

New Mexico’s defense isn’t having any luck.

It got obliterated in the first three games by the San Jose State, Hawaii and Nevada passing games, and then got run over by Air Force and Utah State.

Wyoming won’t be able to do much of anything consistently passing the ball, but it’ll Xazavian Valladay will run wild, and the defensive front will take care of the rest against the mediocre Lobo O.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Wyoming 34, New Mexico 20

Bet on Wyoming vs New Mexico with BetMGM

Wyoming -17.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections