WKU vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

WKU vs Charlotte prediction and game preview.

WKU vs Charlotte Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6th

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: ESPN3

WKU (4-6) vs Charlotte (2-3) Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

After a massively disappointing start for a program that appeared to be on the rise, it has finally started to have some fun with two straight wins and …

POINTS!

A god of a under play for those who care about point totals, WKU finally busted out in a 38-21 win over FIU a few weeks ago.

Overall, the Hilltopper defense has been strong enough to keep the team in most games, doing a great job in the secondary – for the most part – for a D that’s allowing just 339 yards per game.

Charlotte doesn’t have a pass rush, there’s little in the way of run defense, and the offensive line allows too many plays in the backfield at key times.

WKU doesn’t have to blow up, but as long as it’s opportunistic, it could pull this off. But …

Why Charlotte Will Win

Don’t get too fired up about the 38 put on the board by the Hilltopper O against FIU. The offense still didn’t really work.

WKU didn’t get to 280 yards of total offense in the game and has only hit the 300-yard mark twice all year.

Charlotte hasn’t been able to play in over a month – it missed all of November – but before the break, the offense was able to work a bit against the mediocre defenses.

It doesn’t take a whole lot of points to stress-test WKU. At home, and after so long without playing this is going to be one fired up team out of the box.

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte was better than it seemed before its hiatus. The 49ers played four of their first five games on the road and lost to Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic in good fights – both good teams – and to Duke.

WKU’s offense will score points, but the offense won’t do enough to pull this off even though Charlotte will turn the ball over just enough to make this interesting.

WKU vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Charlotte 23, WKU 20

Charlotte -1.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

