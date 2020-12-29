Wisconsin vs Wake Forest: Duke's Mayo Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Jeff Hanisch, Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin vs Wake Forest: Duke’s Mayo Bowl prediction and game preview.

Wisconsin vs Wake Forest: Duke’s Mayo Bowl Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, December 30
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Network: ESPN

Wisconsin (3-3) vs Wake Forest (4-4) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Duke’s Mayo Bowl

It’ll be pure power vs. crafty quickness. Wisconsin’s offense has been injured, inept, and inconsistent after an amazing start, but the defense is No. 1 in the nation overall, No. 1 on third downs, and the team is No. 1 in time of possession.

Wake Forest has a fun, creative attack that doesn’t care a lick about controlling the clock, moves quickly, and doesn’t get a whole lot out of the lines.

The two teams know how to do bowl games right. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson is 3-1 in bowls with the program, only losing last year in a good fight against Michigan State in the Pinstripe.

Wisconsin lost to Justin Herbert and Oregon in a thriller of a Rose Bowl last season, but head coach Paul Chryst is 4-1 with the Badgers in bowls.

The quarterbacks are going to be the story. Wisconsin doesn’t have an elite running back, but Graham Mertz is the highest-ranked quarterback recruit in the program’s history. He’s working through the rough patches of a tough season – the receiving corps has been leveled by injuries – but he’s a talent. Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman is a fun veteran who threw ten touchdown passes and just one interception.

Why Wisconsin, Wake Forest Will Win
What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

