Wisconsin vs Wake Forest: Duke's Mayo Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Wake Forest: Duke’s Mayo Bowl prediction and game preview.
Wisconsin vs Wake Forest: Duke’s Mayo Bowl Broadcast
Date: Wednesday, December 30
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Network: ESPN
Wisconsin (3-3) vs Wake Forest (4-4) Game Preview
Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Duke’s Mayo Bowl
– It’ll be pure power vs. crafty quickness. Wisconsin’s offense has been injured, inept, and inconsistent after an amazing start, but the defense is No. 1 in the nation overall, No. 1 on third downs, and the team is No. 1 in time of possession.
Wake Forest has a fun, creative attack that doesn’t care a lick about controlling the clock, moves quickly, and doesn’t get a whole lot out of the lines.
– The two teams know how to do bowl games right. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson is 3-1 in bowls with the program, only losing last year in a good fight against Michigan State in the Pinstripe.
Wisconsin lost to Justin Herbert and Oregon in a thriller of a Rose Bowl last season, but head coach Paul Chryst is 4-1 with the Badgers in bowls.
– The quarterbacks are going to be the story. Wisconsin doesn’t have an elite running back, but Graham Mertz is the highest-ranked quarterback recruit in the program’s history. He’s working through the rough patches of a tough season – the receiving corps has been leveled by injuries – but he’s a talent. Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman is a fun veteran who threw ten touchdown passes and just one interception.
Why Wisconsin, Wake Forest Will Win
What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History