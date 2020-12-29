Wisconsin vs Wake Forest: Duke's Mayo Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Wake Forest: Duke’s Mayo Bowl prediction and game preview.

Wisconsin vs Wake Forest: Duke’s Mayo Bowl Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, December 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: ESPN

Wisconsin (3-3) vs Wake Forest (4-4) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Duke’s Mayo Bowl

– It’ll be pure power vs. crafty quickness. Wisconsin’s offense has been injured, inept, and inconsistent after an amazing start, but the defense is No. 1 in the nation overall, No. 1 on third downs, and the team is No. 1 in time of possession.

Wake Forest has a fun, creative attack that doesn’t care a lick about controlling the clock, moves quickly, and doesn’t get a whole lot out of the lines.

– The two teams know how to do bowl games right. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson is 3-1 in bowls with the program, only losing last year in a good fight against Michigan State in the Pinstripe.

Wisconsin lost to Justin Herbert and Oregon in a thriller of a Rose Bowl last season, but head coach Paul Chryst is 4-1 with the Badgers in bowls.

– The quarterbacks are going to be the story. Wisconsin doesn’t have an elite running back, but Graham Mertz is the highest-ranked quarterback recruit in the program’s history. He’s working through the rough patches of a tough season – the receiving corps has been leveled by injuries – but he’s a talent. Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman is a fun veteran who threw ten touchdown passes and just one interception.

Why Wisconsin, Wake Forest Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

