Why Matt Campbell Should Replace Tom Herman, Notre Dame Future QB: USA TODAY College Wire Features

By December 8, 2020 11:49 am

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Tuesday, December 8

Fighting Irish Wire: Notre Dame news about future of quarterback position

Longhorns Wire: Five Reasons that Texas should replace Tom Herman with Matt Campbell

Buckeyes Wire: Scouting Michigan before ‘The Game’ with Ohio State

Wolverines Wire: What’s really going on with Michigan and Jim Harbaugh’s contract situation

Vols Wire: Jeremy Pruitt updates Vols’ quarterback depth chart ahead of Vanderbilt game

UGA Wire: Clemson, UGA target 4-star CB Nyland Green is ready to commit

