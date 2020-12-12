Western Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Game Preview

Western Michigan at Ball State prediction and game preview.

Western Michigan at Ball State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

Network: ESPN+

Western Michigan (4-1) vs Ball State (4-1) Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The offense continues to rock.

The Broncos might have lost a 53-42 shootout to Eastern Michigan last week, but the O put up over 500 yards with a good balance, but …

Three lost fumbles. That was it. The team doesn’t have a whole slew of problems turning the ball over, but -3 turnover margin turned into the difference against an inferior EMU team.

Ball State isn’t bad at taking the ball away – it came up with four turnovers in the win over Central Michigan – but as long as WMU is careful with the ball, it should be able to hang offensive punch for offensive punch.

WMU’s defensive line is great at getting into the backfield and is among the MAC’s most disruptive. Ball State has a leaky line that gives up way too many sacks. However …

Why Ball State Will Win

The Cardinals have a terrific pass rush, too.

WMU might generate the most tackles for loss in the MAC, but Ball State isn’t far behind. The Cardinals are winning on timely defensive stops and enough offensive balance to do what’s needed. Just pencil them in for 400 yards getting off the bus, and figure them for closer to 500 in some way, shape or form.

They don’t do a whole lot to control the clock and own the tempo, but they’ll always seem like they have the ball. Western Michigan has a high-powered attack with a big passing game, but they get crushed in time of possession with their quick O.

What’s Going To Happen

Western Michigan is so infuriating.

The passing game is the most efficient in the nation. They don’t screw up, they have enough defensive playmakers to be more dominant, and yet, outside of the opener against Akron, every game is a struggle.

The Broncos have the better offensive line, their pass rush is going to be more of a bother than Ball State’s, and there won’t be the turnovers to blow it like they did last week.

Western Michigan at Ball State Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 38, Ball State 34

Ball State -1.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

