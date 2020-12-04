West Virginia vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Iowa State prediction and game preview.

West Virginia vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 3.30 ET

Venue: MidAmerican Energy Field, Ames, IA

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

West Virginia (5-3) vs Iowa State (7-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why West Virginia Will Win

Very, very quietly, the Mountaineers have put together a nice season with the nation’s best pass defense, an okay offense, and strong enough play on the lines to hold up against everyone.

The O can’t run all that well, but QB Jarret Doege has been sharper as the season has gone on – he hasn’t thrown a pick in the last four games – and that’s everything for the Mountaineer style.

Don’t screw up, let the defense do the rest.

The Big 12’s best D hasn’t allowed more than 400 yards and 5-0 when giving up fewer than 300 yards. However …

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why Iowa State Will Win

Iowa State has yet to duck under the 300-yard total offense mark.

There’s enough balance and enough options to combat the great Mountaineer defensive line with a whole slew of short, quick passes, and the team was able to get by with a win last week over Texas even though Breece Hall had his first game of the year under 100 rushing yards.

Slow and steady will have to win the race, and Iowa State can do that.

QB Brock Purdy isn’t quite having the season expected, but he was brilliant against Kansas State a few weeks ago, didn’t screw up last week against Texas – throwing for 312 yards and keeping things moving when needed late – and he should be able to hold up.

West Virginia’s secondary doesn’t allow a thing, but as long as he doesn’t force his throws, he should be okay.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Okay, let’s do this as easily as possible.

If Iowa State wins, it’s in the Big 12 Championship. If it loses, it’s in if Oklahoma or Oklahoma State lose either of their last two games. If the Sooners and Cowboys win out, the only way Iowa State is out – PLEASE don’t ask; it’s too weird – is if it loses this week, and Texas loses to both Kansas State and Kansas.

So Iowa State is almost certainly going to play for the Big 12 title no matter what, but it would like to make it crisp and clean with a win over the Mountaineers.

It’s not going to be easy.

West Virginia will have its chances to take over, but the Cyclone offensive line will give Purdy just enough time to be okay, Hall will come up with a solid day to keep the clock moving, and then it’s off to the Big 12 Championship.

West Virginia vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 23, West Virginia 17

Bet on West Virginia vs Iowa State with BetMGM

Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections